Kraft admits in 'mayo culpa' that its fat-free mayo isn't very good, discontinues it

Kraft will no longer sell its fat-free mayo, after deciding that it doesn't live up to the company standards.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the brand shared a mock breakup text conversation to make the announcement.

"sooooo i'm officially done selling fat-free mayo. i mean it, i'm done," the company's Twitter account posted. "instead i'm gonna put my energy into making us the mayo of mayonnaise like i've always wanted. consider this my mayo culpa."

A mock text conversation shared by @RealKraftMayo. Courtesy Kraft

They added that Kraft owes "it to my mayo lovers bc we deserve nothing less than velvety smooth mayo in our fridges."

In a statement to TODAY Food, a brand spokesperson confirmed the news.

"We at Kraft are passionate about mayo and unfortunately our fat free variety just doesn’t live up to our standards for what Mayo should be," they said. "We know some people are going to be disappointed, and we didn’t make this decision lightly but in our heart of hearts, we know it’s what’s best for mayo lovers across the country."

The company still has several varieties of reduced-fat mayonnaise, though. Consuming reduced- or fat-free dairy products and limiting portions (rather than complete avoidance) of full-fat dairy foods is an effective way to limit saturated (artery-clogging) fat intake, according to NBC health and nutrition editor Madelyn Fernstrom.

The spokesperson added that Kraft had "jumped on the bandwagon" of the fat-free trend in the early 1990s but "over the years we came to realize that Kraft Mayo is the only mayo we need. It’s delicious, it’s velvety smooth."

"Let this be a lesson to you all to not fix what isn’t broken," they said.