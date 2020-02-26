Kourtney Kardashian has a new favorite low-carb salad

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared her new, go-to salad recipe on her lifestyle site Poosh, but unlike her controversial "signature salad," this one actually contains lettuce.

The eldest Kardashian sister sticks to a pretty restrictive diet, so it’s not really surprising that many of her favorite dishes boast good-for-you ingredients. The mother of three typically avoids gluten and anything processed. She’s also a fan of the ketogenic diet and raved about the results when she first tried it.

"My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months," Kardashian wrote in a post on Poosh . "In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet."

Sticking to any kind of diet may not be easy, but Kardashian shares many of her recipes (including everything from main dishes, to kid-friendly snacks and even drinks) on Poosh for fans to try themselves.

However, not every recipe has gone over so well with readers. Last year, Kardashian's lettuce-less salad caused a big stir on social media. The reality TV star actually first posted about the salad on Twitter before her website launched, but later provided the full recipe on Poosh.

“I can't cook, but I have my few things that I make pretty much every day. My signature salad,” she said.

“Kourt’s Signature Salad” is made with only a few ingredients, including two hard-boiled eggs, half an avocado, tomato, balls of fresh mozzarella, salt, pepper and olive oil.

Many people were simply confused by the platter of toppings.

“Lmaoooo I love that Kourtney Kardashian released her “signature salad” and it’s literally just half an avocado, 2 hard boiled eggs and a sliced tomato on a plate 🤣 not even lettuce! Or dressing! She deserves to look that good. Ain’t no way in hell,” one person wrote.

“This is not a salad. Thank you for your time,” another person commented.

Despite the flurry of negative comments, chef instructors Frank Proto and Barb Rich at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City stand by Kardashian, and told TODAY Food that the dish does technically meet the necessary criteria of a salad.

"It is a salad,” Rich said. “Just because it doesn’t have lettuce, it can still be one. A nicoise salad quite often doesn’t have lettuce as a base. It is not the most attractive looking salad, the way it is plated, but a salad, nonetheless.”

The latest recipe Kardashian shared as her go-to recipe certainly looks more like a traditional salad.

It’s made with romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, shredded carrots, avocado, one cucumber — or two Persian cucumbers, which are the shorter, smaller cucumbers you see at the store typically sold in a plastic-wrapped pack. These little cucumbers are nearly seedless, extra crisp and have a milder flavor than the big guys.

Unlike Kardashian's avocado-and-egg creation, this new salad is actually souped up with a tangy, mustardy dressing that contains freshly squeezed lemon juice, vinegar and olive oil.