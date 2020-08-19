Kit Kat's new flavor sounds like it'll be perfect to enjoy with a coffee break

Kit Kat fans rejoice!

There's a new flavor of the crispy chocolate candy bar coming out this November. Get ready for Kit Kat Duos Mocha and Chocolate.

The new flavor will be a permanent edition to the Kit Kat line in the United States, joining the tremendously popular Mint and Dark Chocolate flavor that was launched last year.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"The expanding DUOS line is special because we can explore both flavor innovation and flavor pairings," Amy Minderman, senior manager of the Kit Kat brand said in a statement.

"Consumers clamor for the latest and greatest from the Kit Kat brand and we believe our newest star will not disappoint; with real coffee bits wrapped in a mocha flavored creme surrounding the undeniable Kit Kat wafer, what's not to love," she added.

Fans have been sharing their excitement on Instagram.

"Well my day just got better," wrote one.

Another added, "So ready for it!!!"

While we'll have to wait until November to try the newest Kit Kat, it sounds like the perfect snack to go with a cup of coffee. It will be available in stores across the country later this year in standard and king size bars, according to the Hershey Company, which manufactures and distributes Kit Kat bars in the U.S.

Hershey is not the only company that is jumping on the coffee craze. Dunkin' teamed up with Post Cerela to release not one, but two coffee-flavored cereals in late July. In a statement, Josh Jans, Post's brand manager of cereal partnerships, said,“Dunkin’ coffee is a daily ritual for Americans, and we’re excited to be partnering with them to indulge their fans’ coffee cravings."

The new Kit Kat Duo will also have a permanent place on store shelves, alongside other flavors, such as dark chocolate and mint and of course, the good ol' original Kit Kat. In the past, the company has also experimented with limited edition flavors, including Witch's Brew (Marshmallow), White Creme, Birthday Cake, Pumpkin Pie, Raspberry Creme, Apple Pie and Lemon Crisp.