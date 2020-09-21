Want to be 1 of the first to try new Kit Kat flavors? Join this club!

Kit Kat also promises exclusive swag for club members.

There is one small Kat-ch: The brand will award only 200 memberships via a sweepstakes on the Hersheys website. You can enter once a day between now and Sept. 29; no purchase is required.

Kit Kat didn’t mention in its press release the new flavors that will be included in the club beyond Kit Kat Duos Mocha + Chocolate, which was previously announced last month and will hit stores this November. However, it did say that members “will have the opportunity to share feedback with the brand team over the course of this one-year program, potentially influencing the future of the Kit Kat Brand's flavor innovation.” No pressure, though.

Kit Kat has experimented with various new flavors in recent years, ranging from Lemon Crisp and Apple Pie to its Kit Kat Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate. Kit Kat has been much more adventurous overseas, where in Japan there have been hundreds of flavors that have covered virtually every taste you can think of. (Sake-flavored Kit Kats, anyone?)

Want to see Kit Kat push its boundaries of taste even further? Join the club. Or at least enter the sweepstakes and give yourself a chance to.