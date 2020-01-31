Reality star, mom of four and shapewear designer Kim Kardashian West is no stranger to controversy.
But the latest squabble she's involved in is rooted in a rather relatable topic: eating chicken nuggets.
On Thursday, Kardashian West replied to a tweet in which someone said they wanted to try chicken nuggets dipped in a certain sweet condiment.
"WHATTTT? Chicken nuggets dipped in honey is the ONLY way to eat them!" she said.
While it’s true that Kardashian West is free to enjoy her nuggets any weird way she likes (and really, is honey all that weird?), this is Twitter, of course, so the reactions both for and against the combo were fast and furious.
There's also that small matter of Kardashian West allegedly starting a plant-based diet recently? Guess that's more an intermittent thing for her.
In April 2019, Kardashian West said that she had started eating plant-based at home, but at the time made no claims about being vegan when dining out.
Plenty of her fans were pretty supportive of her dipping habit and heartily agreed with the star.
After all, isn’t honey mustard a rather common dipping sauce? Let the sweetness shine!
By Friday, even McDonald’s got involved in the discussion.
Kardashian West is apparently a pretty big fan of honey being present in all areas of her life. She even has a honey-inspired fragrance (Kim Kardashian Pure Honey Eau de Parfum Spray) in her beauty line.
This also isn’t the first time that Kardashian West's food quirks have made social media lose its collective mind. Last year, she shared that she likes to throw her M&Ms in the microwave so they get nice and melty.