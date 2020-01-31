Reality star, mom of four and shapewear designer Kim Kardashian West is no stranger to controversy.

But the latest squabble she's involved in is rooted in a rather relatable topic: eating chicken nuggets.

WHATTTT? Chicken nuggets dipped in honey is the ONLY way to eat them! https://t.co/sJ0h8RQKFm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 31, 2020

On Thursday, Kardashian West replied to a tweet in which someone said they wanted to try chicken nuggets dipped in a certain sweet condiment.

"WHATTTT? Chicken nuggets dipped in honey is the ONLY way to eat them!" she said.

While it’s true that Kardashian West is free to enjoy her nuggets any weird way she likes (and really, is honey all that weird?), this is Twitter, of course, so the reactions both for and against the combo were fast and furious.

explain how you are skinny like that and eating nuggets and honey... pic.twitter.com/6PsbaENM3X — 𝒽𝒶𝓎𝒹𝓃 | accont fan (@gayghostin) January 31, 2020

Quit playin, you don’t eat chicken nuggets 🙃 — anastasia (@anastasiaekay) January 31, 2020

There's also that small matter of Kardashian West allegedly starting a plant-based diet recently? Guess that's more an intermittent thing for her.

i thought you were plant based? 🧐 — Caroline Pena (@KinggCaroline) January 31, 2020

i thought you were vegan wtf — Kylie Juuler (@_joshblack_) January 31, 2020

In April 2019, Kardashian West said that she had started eating plant-based at home, but at the time made no claims about being vegan when dining out.

Plenty of her fans were pretty supportive of her dipping habit and heartily agreed with the star.

After all, isn’t honey mustard a rather common dipping sauce? Let the sweetness shine!

Omggg yes Kim!!!! I swear by honey and nuggets — Thee Queen👑 (@DanikaDixie) January 31, 2020

I get so sad when I go to a McDonald’s and they don’t have honey and they give me honey mustard instead bc that’s def not what I want 😥 — Marianna Hewitt (@marianna_hewitt) January 31, 2020

YES! Honestly, growing up in Ohio in the 90s...honey was default. You got honey packets in the bag, no questions. I thought it was that way everywhere. Only found out in my 20s that most people never had nuggets and honey. Blew my fucking mind — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) January 31, 2020

By Friday, even McDonald’s got involved in the discussion.

Kim, you're not alone. We have the receipts.😉 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 31, 2020

Kardashian West is apparently a pretty big fan of honey being present in all areas of her life. She even has a honey-inspired fragrance (Kim Kardashian Pure Honey Eau de Parfum Spray) in her beauty line.

This also isn’t the first time that Kardashian West's food quirks have made social media lose its collective mind. Last year, she shared that she likes to throw her M&Ms in the microwave so they get nice and melty.