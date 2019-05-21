Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 21, 2019, 6:58 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

It was the biggest “I’d like to speak to the manager” message heard ‘round the world.

On Monday, Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter to post a somewhat cryptic note aimed at the fast food chain Jack in the Box.

“Hey, Jack In The Box,” the reality star wrote, “I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!”

Despite the fact that Psalm West's mom didn’t tag the chain in the tweet, the company was quick to see it — after all, she has over 60 million followers on the social media platform.

The chain quickly tweeted back a note asking her to direct message them so they could reach out immediately.

But, of course, the snarky comments had already begun.

And it didn’t take long for other fast food chains to get in on the fun.

Both Wendy’s and Burger King — which are famously sassy on Twitter — took digs at Jack in the Box, which is primarily based on the West Coast.

As speculative comments began piling up, Kardashian West clarified her beef with the restaurant (well, just a little), saying that the alleged incident wasn’t about a wrong order and it wasn’t about her.

“Nobody recognized me,” she said, adding that, “It’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning.”

Aside from taking on malpractice in the fast food industry, Kardashian West has been fighting injustice recently with a passion for prison reform. She's currently studying law through an apprenticeship program to become a lawyer.

While there’s no official word yet on what exactly upset the reality TV star, it looks like everything was handled by Tuesday.

Kim Kardashian West, saving the world — one fast food chain at a time!