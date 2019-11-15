Kim Kardashian West has a pretty unusual way of eating M&M's

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West gets a lot of attention for everything from her selfie skills to her makeup techniques, but this week, it's how she eats candy that's getting noticed.

On Wednesday, West shared an Instagram story about how she consumes M&M's.

“Fun fact about me is I take M&Ms and I heat them up in the microwave for 20 seconds so that inside they’re hot and the chocolate is melty,” she explained, holding up a plate of custom ordered blue and white candies.

You have to try it! Warm melted chocolate inside and the hard crunchy shell on the outside https://t.co/ykhX5Cj8nQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 14, 2019

The wild (or genius?) hack was even intriguing enough for her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who is a notoriously health conscious eater, to try them. And she loved it!

Naturally, the conversation continued on Twitter, where more fans of the star weighed in on the somewhat unusual suggestion.

Throw those heated M&Ms into salted popcorn for the ultimate snack!! X — Uma Nayer (@UmaNayer) November 14, 2019

Try with nutella. Is delicious — AkkyTHP (@AkkyHp) November 14, 2019

You should try it with popcorn! Mixing the M&M’s with fresh, hot popcorn delicious! Perfect blend of salty and sweet 🤤😍 — Tyler Wilson (@Tyler_Tyland) November 14, 2019

My mom & I have microwaved m&ms my whole life!! I didn’t know other people did this! It’s the best — Gracie Humphrey (@graacie15) November 14, 2019

While the idea of hot melty chocolate seems like a win (just think about a fresh-baked chocolate cookie studded with M&M's), the concept of sticking candy with a hard shell into a microwave is problematic. So is it actually a good idea?

At least one pastry chef is on board with the concept of the treat. "This is a great idea for a quick, sweet snack. It's the winning combination of crunchy shell and smooth, warm chocolate!" Brigette Contreras, STK's executive pastry chef, told TODAY Food.

That being said, don't go overboard. "Don't leave the M&M's in the microwave for longer than 10-15 seconds," said Contreras. "If left in longer, the chocolate will burn and seize making it hard and not able to remelt."

But that's not the only potential risk. "If the M&M's get too hot, those enjoying them can burn their mouths," she added.

Bite-sized candies aren't the only sweets that work well this hack if you're craving a warm chocolate dish. "If you're looking for an alternative sweet snack with the crunchy outside and a soft, warm inside, I recommend warming mini chocolate covered doughnuts in the microwave," said Contreras, adding that it basically mimics eating a cake that's fresh from the oven.

Just make sure not to overheat the doughnuts, either.