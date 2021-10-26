IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

8-year-old YouTuber Peyton cooks up a special meal for her grandma

Turn pepperoni pizza into crispy stuffed chicken breasts and make the best broccoli ever.
By Peyton Janicke

On this week's episode of TODAY All Day's "Kids in the Kitchen," YouTube savvy chef Peyton Janicke is cooking up two recipes featuring her favorite foods: pepperoni and roasted veggies. First, she makes chicken cutlets stuffed with gooey mozzarella cheese and pepperoni. Then she roasts broccoli until it's nice and crispy.

Pepperoni Pizza-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
My grandma makes amazing chicken cutlets and she first helped me make this recipe because she knows my favorite food is pepperoni. The spicy pepperoni, the gooey cheese and crispy breadcrumb topping make this dish a winner. Plus, it takes less than 30 minutes to make!

Roasted Broccoli with Lemon
Roasting veggies with salt, garlic powder and pepper makes them so delicious. I won't eat broccoli any other way! Make sure to evenly spread the broccoli florets out on your sheet pan so you can get lots of little crispy bits in every bite.

Peyton Janicke