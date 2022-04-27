IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kick off grilling season with hot honey baby back ribs and Mexican street corn

Celebrate the start of grilling season with sweet and spicy ribs and Mexican street corn.

Grill hot honey BBQ ribs, Mexican street corn with Chef Matt Abdoo

April 27, 202204:19
/ Source: TODAY
By Matt Abdoo

Matt Abdoo, chef at Pig Beach barbecue restaurant in New York and Florida, is joining the TODAY to celebrate the start of grilling season with a few of his go-to cookout recipes. He's cooking up spicy, sweet and sticky baby back ribs in a hot honey sauce and charred Mexican-style street corn.

Hot Honey Baby Back Ribs
Tyler Essary / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Hot Honey Baby Back Ribs

Matt Abdoo

This recipe is the perfect sweet heat, sticky baby back rib for anytime of year.

Mexican Street Corn (Elote)
Tyler Essary / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Mexican Street Corn (Elote)

Matt Abdoo

Grilled Mexican street corn is an exciting way to kick up the all-time favorite summer side. It adds so much flavor, you may never be satisfied with just butter ever again.

