Kick off football season with cheesesteak spring rolls and creamy chicken pasta

Football is finally back! The season is kicking off with the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams and TODAY Food Loves Football will be celebrating the exciting matchup with the help of all-star chefs Derrell Smith and Matt Abdoo. Smith is frying up crispy California-inspired steak spring rolls and Abdoo is honoring his upstate New York roots with creamy chicken rigatoni (aka "riggies").

These irresistibly crunchy spring rolls are an amazing mashup of exciting textures and classic cuisines. The chopped beef and cheese combo is inspired by Philly cheesesteaks, the crispy spring rolls are a staple of Chinese and other Southeast Asian cuisines, and the piquant pico and spices are straight out of Mexican-influenced California cooking.

"Riggies" is Utican slang for rigatoni. To me, this dish is a taste of home and one of my all-time favorites. The creamy, comforting sauce hits the spot every time.

