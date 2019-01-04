Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

This is an entirely different kind of “Bird Box.”

KFC Singapore posted a hilariously Photoshopped photo of Sandra Bullock in the Netflix smash “Bird Box,” in which she's cradling a bucket of the chain's chicken. And while it isn't a box of chicken, the point is still most definitely made.

“The only #BirdBox you need,” the caption reads.

KFC's cheeky post comes as Netflix urges people to stop trying the #BirdBoxChallenge, in which daredevils attempt to complete a wide range of activities while blindfolded. It's inspired by the film, in which Bullock plays a mother who blindfolds herself and her kids, known only as Boy and Girl, in order to avoid a creature that causes people to kill themselves after they make eye contact with it.

"Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE," the streaming service's tweet read. "We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."

This isn't the first time KFC has used humor to appeal to fans: Rob Lowe, Reba McEntire and Jason Alexander are among the stars who've portrayed Colonel Sanders in the chain's well-known and kitschy commercials.