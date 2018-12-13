Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

Everyone knows that when the weather outside is frightful, a fire is so delightful. But KFC just brought a whole new twist (or flavor?) to that toasty feeling.

On Thursday, the fried chicken chain introduced a chicken-scented fire log, sending shockwaves of crispy excitement across the internet.

KFC also developed a new website, solely dedicated to selling the savory fire logs, and invited chicken-loving fans to buy their own chicken logs, while supplies last.

“You’ll never settle for a boring, fire-scented fire again,” the chicken giant posted about its new invention.

To make the new product, the fried chicken company teamed up with Enviro-log, a Yule log manufacturer that works with only recycled materials, to wrap logs in KFC-scented, fire-starting paper. Together, the log company and KFC imbued a limited supply of fire logs with the “mouth-watering aroma of Colonel Sanders’ secret recipe,” according to a KFC statement.

The creation is officially called the “KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog,” and is challenging true chicken lovers everywhere to fill their homes with the scent of KFC’s fast food kitchens.

According to Twitter, KFC fans are either pretty fired up or totally confused with the idea:

The general consensus is leaning toward disbelief and utter amazement.

KFC warned that the log’s smell may attract hungry bears and neighbors, but the log is, of course, not to be eaten. Each log burns for up to 3 hours with its spicy aroma. But, unlike real chicken, the log doesn't expire and it has no shelf life — as long as it doesn’t get wet.

Although KFC customers may not be able to resist the chicken-scented log, it’s not a thrifty purchase for someone trying to keep warm all winter long.

Enviro-log sells a six-pack of its 5-pound logs for $16 at many hardware stores. KFC wants fans to buy just one of its logs for $18.99.

Typically, it takes at least two logs to get a good fire roaring. But KFC set a chicken-scented log limit at one per customer. @kfc/Twitter

KFC contends that the smell will make any fire “a hundred bajillion times better,” but, if you’re really hungry for some chicken-scented comfort, you’re probably better off just buying some chicken and lighting a regular old fire-smelling fire.