KFC is getting rid of a popular side — and fast-food fans aren't happy

It's the end of an era for one of KFC's most unique sides.

The fast-food chain recently announced that it's replacing potato wedges with a different type of fried potato: Secret Recipe Fries.

A KFC spokesperson confirmed the news to TODAY Food Thursday and said the new fries are becoming a part of the chain's permanent menu at all U.S. locations this week. And in case you were hoping to sneak in one last order of potato wedges before they're gone for good, the spokesperson said that side has already disappeared from the menu.

Bye bye, potato wedges! KFC

Fans of seasoned potatoes will be happy to hear that the chain's new fries are thick cut and come coated in "secret recipe" seasoning. They've already gained some customers' seal of approval, too. Before rolling the fries out nationwide, KFC tested them in Roanoke, Virginia; Oklahoma City and about 200 other restaurants in various markets last year.

"Consumer response to KFC’s Secret Recipe Fries during the test and rollout has been overwhelmingly positive," the KFC spokesperson added.

You'll be able to find the new Secret Recipe Fries at a KFC near you this week. KFC

Still, many KFC fans had a lot to say about the news on social media. The majority were bummed to say goodbye to the savory side, which has been on the menu since the early 1990s.

WTH @kfc why did you have to get rid of your potato wedges? This is blasphemy! 😭 — Brian (@brian_bruhhhh) June 10, 2020

kfc replaced their potato wedges with fries ... y’all just voluntarily threw away the best side? make it make sense — liv 🪐 (@ItsLitLiv) June 5, 2020

Confession of mines is i ate KFC yesterday. They removed the potato wedges from the menu. Heartbroken. — Ke'Juan Moses (@IAmKeJuanMoses) June 11, 2020

A lot of customers who tried the new fries didn't think they held a candle to potato wedges.

now that i've eaten the new kfc fries, i can conclude that they are vastly inferior to potato wedges and humanity has lost an iconic menu item — Black Lives Matter (@gracedesbenz) June 10, 2020

However, some said they really enjoyed the new menu item and couldn't understand what all the fuss was about.

I know everyone was up in arms about KFC doing away with the potato wedges but I actually like the fries that replaced them. pic.twitter.com/0r6tguKKtX — Marcus Chavez (@MasakiHikaru) June 9, 2020

But plenty of people seem determined to convince KFC to bring back the potato wedges.

#KFC got rid of it’s potato wedges?! I’m livid. We need all the Karens of the world to unite and correct this pic.twitter.com/fBSattLhdY — Maríbel Chacha (@mariibel_a) June 10, 2020

While potato wedges won't be a part of the KFC experience moving forward, the chicken chain is experimenting with other new releases.

Last month, the company announced the debut of its new KFC Chicken Sandwich. The sandwich, which has a piece of chicken that's 20% larger than the old version and comes on a buttered brioche bun, has several striking similarities to wildly popular sandwich Popeyes debuted last year. It's currently being tested for a limited time at 15 KFC locations in Orlando.