KFC has been around for a long time and so has its fried chicken seasoned with those famous 11 herbs and spices.

While the chain has introduced some pretty over-the-top items lately, from mac and cheese bowls to a vegan fried chicken, its newest side being tested already tastes like something the chain has been serving up for decades — it just looks totally different.

KFC is currently offering a new item it's calling Secret Recipe Fries at select locations. That “secret recipe” refers to the legendary seasoning of its staple menu item.

The move is pretty surprising considering the chain has never offered french fries in the U.S., and while they are available at other KFC locations around the world, they aren't seasoned. The chain's seasoned wedges (the closest thing KFC offers to a fry currently) won't be going anywhere anytime soon, though.

"KFC is currently testing Secret Recipe Fries in select markets. We are always testing new menu items to see what resonates with our customers," a representative for KFC told TODAY through an emailed statement.

While the representative would not elaborate on specific locations where the tests are being conducted, several people on Instagram say they've spotted the new item at locations in both California and Indiana.

So far, the internet is very, very excited.

In other chicken chain news, KFC also recently announced Sean Astin as its latest celebrity colonel. Except, instead of playing Colonel Sanders, in an adorably retro twist, the actor is playing Colonel Rudy. Clearly the chain is paying tribute to Astin's star-making role in the 1993 classic film "Rudy."

Fast-food chains, especially those serving chicken, have been clucking mad for attention as of late. It all comes on the heels of Popeyes launching its first-ever fried chicken sandwich. It abruptly sold out in less than three weeks and led to mass hysteria across the country.

Maybe KFC is hoping its new fries will spark a totally new frenzy.