'His Royal Thighness': Prince William is caught peering longingly through KFC window

This year has been a rather rough one, and many have found themselves indulging more in their favorite comfort foods. Apparently, the Duke of Cambridge is no exception.

On Tuesday, Prince William and the former Kate Middleton made an appearance in London to meet with some finalists of the Duchess of Cambridge's Hold Still photo project.

When they passed by a local KFC, the future king couldn't help but pause to peer (rather longingly) inside.

William whispered quietly to himself;



“Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing” pic.twitter.com/oKlQPiV3YJ — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) October 20, 2020

KFC UK & Ireland wasted no time in tweeting out the photo of him, with the caption: “William whispered quietly to himself; ‘Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing.’"

The chicken chain then quickly followed up with an even better caption for the photo: "I’m sad I didn’t call him His Royal Thighness in the main tweet tbh."

I’m sad I didn’t call him His Royal Thighness in the main tweet tbh — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) October 20, 2020

Hilarious as the new nickname is, the whole situation he was caught in also extremely relatable. Who hasn’t been stopped in their tracks on the way to a work meeting by the sight or smell of something delicious?

Prince William's love of chicken apparently runs in the family. Jeremy Selwyn / WPA Pool via Getty Images

But Prince William's love of chicken has never been a secret. He even has said a roast chicken is his favorite thing to cook and he’s a fan of Nando’s, a South African restaurant chain whose specialty is a peri-peri-style chicken.

Good taste must run in the family, because Prince Harry actually proposed the former Meghan Markle during a "cozy night" at home roasting a chicken together.

"Both he and Harry loved fried chicken; in fact, any chicken (including roasted chicken, which Harry cooked when he proposed to Meghan)," chef Darren McGrady, who worked in Buckingham Palace as the queen's head chef from 1982 to 1993, and from 1993 to 1997, served as a chef for the late Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry, told TODAY Food. He also noted that they occasionally got the boys KFC at Kensington Palace.

It's no wonder the scent of Colonel Sanders' 11 herbs and spices had such a strong pull on Prince William.