Most food lovers are probably familiar with chicken and waffles. But what about chicken and ... doughnuts?

Thanks to KFC, this sweet-salty combo is now officially a thing that's generating a lot of buzz. Though the chicken chain isn't the first place to sandwich crispy fried chicken between sweet doughnut buns, it may be the biggest restaurant to take the dish nationwide if the new sandwich is a hit.

KFC

KFC is currently testing two new menu items that combine its signature chicken with doughnuts in select markets around the U.S. Folks in Virginia (including locations in Newport News, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake), as well as people in the Pittsburgh area, will be the first to sink their teeth into this cluck-tastic combo.

The first option is the chain's Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich. It comes with a breaded chicken filet (seasoned with the colonel's famous 11 herbs and spices, of course) sandwiched between two glazed doughnut buns.

The second meal is basically a fried chicken bucket, but instead of coleslaw or mashed potatoes as sides, the chicken comes with a glazed doughnut.

And if customers just want another doughnut, they can order that for a $1.

Understandably, the sandwich has already caused quite a stir on social media.

KFC just created a fried chicken sandwich served between 2 glazed donuts. It’s recommended that you eat the sandwich only when you’re within 1 mile of an emergency room. https://t.co/D8UA5AFEBS — Lowell Benjamin (@LowellCBenjamin) September 17, 2019

As well as their new McDefibrillator. https://t.co/FegoyTmAcs — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) September 17, 2019

Some people are wondering just how unhealthy these items really are.

KFC hit us with the Vegan Fried Chicken a few weeks ago now they got a Donut Chicken Sammich. Which side of the fence y’all on KFC? Health or hurt?? — Coach Smith 👑🏁 (@KINGSmitty) September 17, 2019

Others just say they really love the idea of a new sweet and salty food pairing.

The sweet and salty soft and crunchy aspect will make this incredible. I like KFC for a donut sandwich because the batter won't overpower the chicken and donut. — rohit (@marketturmoil) September 17, 2019

As a stoner who considers chicken and donuts to be two essential food groups, I heartily approve of this.



I also quite seriously hope @KFC_UKI adds this to the menu. https://t.co/pt303mVgON — Sparkles 🙋🏻💖 (@anImaginaryEcho) September 17, 2019

The menu items are not yet listed in the official KFC nutritional guide and, when questioned by TODAY Food, a representative for the chain would not provide any nutritional information for the new items since the final recipes are still being tested.

The chain has been testing a lot of new items recently, including seasoned french fries in select markets, vegan fried chicken bites and even a Cheetos-crusted chicken sandwich.

KFC's press release said that the chicken and doughnuts trend has been gaining traction in cities like Philadelphia and San Diego, so the new test will help the company decide if it should offer the duo nationwide.

If you don't live in one of KFC's test areas, fret not, there's a good chance you'll be able to find a place offering some type of fried chicken-doughnut meal near you.

In Houston, there's an entire restaurant dedicated to chicken and doughnuts called Sam's Fried Chicken and Doughnuts.

Some restaurants, like Cars Sandwiches and Shakes in New Jersey, even serve up glazed doughnut burgers.

Or you could always just buy a box of Krispy Kreme's original glazed doughnuts, pick up some crispy tenders from KFC and make your own finger lickin' doughnut sandwich.