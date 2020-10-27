The scent of KFC is returning to fireplaces once again this holiday season

Fragrant logs in the fireplace may be a cold-weather staple, but for the past two years, one log has taken that concept in a peculiar — and peckish — direction.

There are few smells as intoxicating as fried chicken, and when KFC launched a seasonal fire log scented with its 11 herbs and spices back in 2018, it was so intriguing, it sold out in less than three hours. And in 2019, it sold out within a matter of hours, too.

Well, that log has returned for a third time, showing some things about this holiday season don’t have to change.

"For the past two years we have warmed the hearts and homes of our fried-chicken fans during the holiday season with our 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog," Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO, said in a media statement. "Although this year may look different, we hope that by expanding our exclusive partnership with Enviro-Log and Walmart, people can once again grab a fried-chicken scented fire log, order a bucket of chicken from KFC, and savor the tastes, smells and warmth of what has become our favorite holiday tradition."

The fire log, which was created in partnership with Enviro-Log, is available now while supplies last in the U.S. exclusively at select Walmart stores and on Walmart's website for $15.88. But if you want your home to be filled with the scent that Prince William (aka "His Royal Thighness") can't resist, don't wait — this item has sold out very quickly in previous years. And now with more people at home these holidays, the need for homespun spirit will be stronger than ever.

This is actually the first time Walmart has had the exclusive on the product, and it’s a big one as "customer demand and excitement" for the product continues to grow, Ross McRoy, president and founder of Enviro-Log, said in a media statement. "We at Enviro-Log are proud to once again partner with KFC and Walmart to create and distribute a product fans are ravenous for this holiday season – just don't try to eat it!"

That’s sound advice: Don’t eat the fire log. But do let it burn to whet your appetite as you prepare your holiday meal.

We all need something to brighten our spirits this season — and whether that takes the form a fried chicken-scented log is up to you.