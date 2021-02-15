Kevin Bacon reveals his hack for pre-slicing bananas before peeling

Kevin Bacon may be known for his skills on the dance floor but he also seems to have a few kitchen tricks up his sleeve.

The "Footloose" star shared a TikTok video of himself explaining how he pre-slices bananas for his wife, actor Kyra Sedgwick. He said that when she wakes up, she always wants sliced bananas on her pound cake, but he has a hard time predicting exactly when she'll arise.

"If I slice them too early, then they turn brown!" he stage-whispers in the video, so as not to disturb Sedgwick.

Bacon then proceeds to use a needle and thread to cut the slices of banana without opening the peel. .. and then when he's ready to eat, just removes the peel to reveal pre-cut slices.

Is it faster than just cutting a banana when your beloved wakes up? Perhaps not, but it's the thought that counts, right?

The video Bacon shared must be old because Sedgwick shared her own post on Sunday explaining that they were apart for Valentine's Day.

“I am in California, my love is in Connecticut. I got this this morning,” she wrote in the caption of a post showing footsteps in the snow in a heart shape. “I am the luckiest woman alive. Happy Valentine’s Day everybody.”

The two have been married since 1988 and share two kids, Sosie, 28, and Travis, 31.

Bacon's TikTok is also truly a sight to behold. The 62-year-old regularly shares videos of himself serenading the goats on his farm — usually with a song that, naturally, involves the words "kids" somehow.

"I have never shied away from a Dad joke, and I won’t start now," he captioned one video of him singing "The Kids are Alright" by The Who.

Last August, Bacon went viral for another whispering food hack. He showed fans how he makes his spicy morning mango.