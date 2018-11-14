Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

Keurig and Anheuser-Busch just launched a new product and it's just what every hostess needs. The Drinkworks Home Bar takes the idea of the successful coffee pod machine and applies it to premixed cocktails. The new product is very similar to a Keurig, except instead of a warm cup of coffee, you get a refreshing mixed, alcoholic drink.

It's pretty high tech, offering an iOS app that can control the appliance and assist in pod refill orders. The Home Bar costs $299 and each cocktail pod costs $4. The launch will include 15 different cocktails including a Moscow mule, margarita, mojito, and Long Island iced tea, according to The Verge. The drinks can be made in three different sizes as well: 3.9 ounces, 6.5 ounces and 8.1 ounces.

Sadly, the machine and pods are only launching in St. Louis, Missouri, right now, but they will be available to pre-order online through Drinkworks’ website and a few other select retailers beginning on Nov. 19.

We love Keurig machines because they're so quick and easy to use. Not only do a few of our editors have their coffee makers in their homes, but we also use the K-select machine in our office — which lets us make strong brew or regular coffee. With the holiday season fast approaching, a Keurig K-select would be a great gift for any coffee lover.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, $130 (usually $146), Amazon

It also makes hot chocolate, tea, lattes, and more.

Whether you need one for yourself or are thinking of giving one as a gift, here are a few of our other favorite Keurig products we think you might love too!

A Few of our other Favorite Keurig Products

1. Keurig Classic Coffee Maker, $80 (normally $130), Amazon

This classic single-serve Keurig machine is a must-have for anyone who needs their morning cup of coffee fast. It's very user-friendly, and we love this stylish rhubarb color option.

2. Keurig K-Cafe, $180, Amazon

This single-serve machine specializes in lattes and cappuccinos. For those who prefer a warm beverage with some foam on top, this is the machine.

3. Keurig Hot 2.0 Plus Series, $122 (normally $140), Amazon

Also available at Walmart for $99

This machine offers 11 different brew sizes and a color-touch display. It's a great option for families with multiple coffee drinkers because it can brew a whole pot at once.

4. 4-Pack Reusable Gold Plated Mesh Coffee Filters, $9 (normally $20), Amazon

These reusable coffee filters are better for the environment than the single-use ones. Plus, they can save money. Just buy coffee grounds and refill these when you want to brew a new cup.

5. Keurig K-Cup Coffee Lovers 42-Pack Collection, $23, Walmart

This is the ultimate pack of K-cups. It's good for stocking up and trying some new blends.

