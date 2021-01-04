Food Network star Kerry Vincent dies: 'She will no longer have any pain'

Food Network star and master cake designer Kerry Vincent has died, according to the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show, which she co-founded. She was 75 years old.

"It is with great sadness that I have to report the passing of Kerry Vincent earlier this evening," the post, shared on Saturday by the art show's Facebook, read. "Being a very private person when it came to all things not cake, she did not want to put her illness out there to the public. Unfortunately her fight has come to an end but she will no longer have any pain. She will be sorely missed by all who she has touched through the Sugar Arts as will as personally."

Kerry Vincent arrives for the 9th Annual G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala on Jan. 14, 2012, in Hollywood, California. Toby Canham / Getty Images

Food Network added in a statement to TODAY Food that it was "saddened to learn of the passing of Kerry Vincent, our thoughts and condolences go out to Kerry’s family and friends at this sad time."

Vincent appeared in several TV programs in the years leading up to her death. Most notably, she was a judge on "Food Network Challenge," which pitted professional chefs against each other in a timed competition in their culinary specialty area. Its original run aired from 2005 to 2011. During her time on the program, Vincent became known for her "tough-love message," according to her Food Network's biography.

Kerry Vincent attends Disney's "Alice Through The Looking Glass" screening and dinner at Crosby Street Hotel on May 19, 2016, in New York City. Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

She also hosted 2014's "Save My Bakery" on Food Network, which showcased struggling bakeries, and judged "The Great Australian Bake Off" on the country's Nine Network. In 2001, she released her book "Romantic Wedding Cakes," a collection of cake designs.

Fellow cake designers mourned the loss over the weekend.

"Not only did Ms Vincent put up with my selfies with her she shared so much knowledge with myself and anyone else that asked," tweeted Reva Alexander, who boasts five Food Network show wins.

You will be Missed. 🥲 Not only did Ms Vincent put up with my selfies with her she shared so much knowledge with myself and anyone else that asked. #ripKerry @FoodNetwork #kerryvincent #myidol #myhero #classact pic.twitter.com/pblx1tmoCT — Reva Alexander- Hawk (@mercicakes) January 3, 2021

Added Australian celebrity chef Dan Lepard, "Kerry's vigour & fierce determination was an inspiration for so many."

Very sad to learn that Kerry Vincent @KerryVincentArt has died. Judge on the first series of @BakeOffAU @Channel9 and founder of the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show. Kerry's vigour & fierce determination was an inspiration for so many. #KerryVincent https://t.co/a3dkOq1l02 — Dan Lepard (@dan_lepard) January 3, 2021

Another one of Vincent's many accomplishments is founding the Grand National Wedding Cake Competition — started in 1996 as part of the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show — which highlights the work of bakers all over the world. The art show has been taped for multiple hour-long specials aired on Food Network and in more than 100 other countries, according to the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show.

Before launching her TV career, Vincent was a competitive chef until 2001, earning more than 100 blue ribbons, according to Food Network. Originally from Wyalkatchem in Western Australia, Vincent moved abroad several decades ago, and in the U.S., she spent much of her time in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she was widely recognized for her service to the city. In fact, Oct. 6 was named "Kerry Vincent Day" there.

Hoda Kotb, Kerry Vincent and Kathie Lee Gifford on TODAY in 2013. Peter Kramer / TODAY

Vincent is considered one of first chefs to elevate baking and decorating cakes to an art form. In 2004, she was inducted into the International Cake Exploration Societé Hall of Fame, and six years later, in 2010, she entered the Dessert Professional Hall of Fame.

She is survived by her husband, Doug Vincent, according to People.

This story has been updated to include a statement from Food Network.