Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By Kelly LeVeque

Health consultant Kelly LeVeque, of Be Well By Kelly, is stopping by TODAY to share her healthy recipes to start the new year right, including shrimp tacos in butter lettuce wrappers, a "cookies and cream" smoothie, a four-ingredient frittata and a coconut cauliflower rice and chicken bowl.

Cookies and Cream Smoothie
Courtesy Kelly Leveque
Get The Recipe

Cookies and Cream Smoothie

Kelly LeVeque

Smoothies don't need to taste like a salad to be healthy. Just keep the sugar low by limiting fruit and fill up on protein, fat and fiber.

4 Ingredient Fall Frittata
Courtesy Kelly LeVeque
Get The Recipe

4 Ingredient Fall Frittata

Kelly LeVeque

Starting your day with healthy fat and protein will help stabilize blood sugar, lower the amount of calories you eat throughout the day and feed your brain for whatever lies ahead. And this easy frittata is a delicious way to do just that!

Butter Lettuce-Wrapped Shrimp Tacos
Courtesy Kelly Leveque
Get The Recipe

Butter Lettuce-Wrapped Shrimp Tacos

Kelly LeVeque

The crunch and savory goodness of this dish will make it a weeknight go-to meal. Butter lettuce replaces taco shells to keep things light.

Coconut Cauliflower Rice with Coconut Chicken and Broccoli
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Coconut Cauliflower Rice with Coconut Chicken and Broccoli

Kelly LeVeque

If you are a fan or teriyaki chicken rice bowls, this is a low-sodium, low-sugar alternative that can be quickly made from a rotisserie chicken on a night you are just too beat to cook. My "on the go" clients love these quick semi-homemade ten-minute meals and I do too!

If you like those healthy recipes, you should also try these:

Shrimp Fried Cauliflower Rice
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Shrimp Fried Cauliflower Rice

Danielle Walker
Sandra Lee's All-in-One Breakfast Smoothie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sandra Lee's All-in-One Breakfast Smoothie

Sandra Lee