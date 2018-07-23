Kelly Clarkson, fans defend red wine after another singer called it 'gross'

share tweet pin email

A celebrity booze battle has taken over Twitter with Kelly Clarkson leading the charge in defense of her favorite type of red wine.

On Thursday, country singer Maren Morris confessed to social media that she may have an "unrefined palate," and can't move beyond her own opinion that red wine is "gross."

Guys, I hate to tell you this, but red wine is gross. #UnrefinedPalate — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 20, 2018

For wine enthusiasts across the country, Morris' tweet was nothing short of shocking.

A few followers agreed, like this person who said it's better to "rosé all day."

RosÃ© all day girl, red is so gross — Stephanie Williams (@HeyyItsStephxo) July 20, 2018

Clarkson, however, took it upon herself to show Morris the lay of the land ... the land of vineyards, that is.

#Blasphemy .....I mean, maybe you havenât had the right glass of Pinot Noir is all Iâm saying. This calls for a winery tour! Seriously, we have to fix this. #CodeRedWine https://t.co/C8JOAH4d4o — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 20, 2018

"Blasphemy," the singer and self-proclaimed wine lover tweeted Friday. "I mean, maybe you haven’t had the right glass of Pinot Noir is all I’m saying." She then called for a wine tour, using the hashtag #CodeRedWine.

Many of Clarkson's fans were quick to support her stance on red.

UM RED WINE IS THE BEST WINE. HELLO?? — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) July 20, 2018

Some are salivating over the idea of a Clarkson-led celebrity wine tour.

A fellow pinot noir advocate tweeted, "Can I come?" And included a video of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star Tituss Burgess — who launched in his own line of pinot in 2016.

Omg. Can I come? ï¸ me some Pinot pic.twitter.com/dLopP5YOWi — Betsy ð¦ (@heavenz_2_betsy) July 20, 2018

One fan pitched "Kelly's celeb winery tours" as a new Netflix show. We'd definitely watch it!

I think this should be a new Netflix show, forget coffee in cars. We need Kellyâs celeb winery tours! — Hallie (@hals517) July 21, 2018

After all, Clarkson has already shown off her co-hosting chops with fellow wine-enthusiast Hoda Kotb — over a glass of wine, of course!

She also shared her secrets to looking so good, which involve eating well and, you guessed it, drinking wine.

"I don't work out," Clarkson admitted. "I do wine instead."

Cheers to that, Clarkson!