Kelly Clarkson sent Chrissy Teigen and John Legend a giant anniversary pizza

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are devouring Kelly Clarkson’s anniversary gift “piece by piece.”

The talk show host sent Teigen and Legend an enormous pizza to help the couple celebrate their seventh anniversary.

Teigen, who’s expecting her third child with the “All of Me” singer, posted a video capturing their reaction to receiving the pizza.

Happy Anniversary 😊❤️ I sent wine as well so it was a high/low kind of gift 😂 https://t.co/XdmMk0TOz4 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) September 15, 2020

“Happy Anniversary. I sent wine as well so it was a high/low kind of gift,” Clarkson replied Monday on Twitter to Teigen.

“Oh. My. God. @kellyclarkson I’m screaming your name like steve carell I’m dying!!” Teigen captioned her video, alluding to the actor’s famous scene in the 2005 comedy “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.”

In the clip, the supermodel and Legend are wowed by the size of the pizza.

“Oh, my God! I for some reason thought it would be, like, fake, but it’s not fake,” Teigen says.

“This is obviously the coolest thing ever,” she added, while chowing down on a slice. “I love you. Thank you so much.”