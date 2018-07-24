Food

Keep dinner fast, fresh and summery with clam linguine and kale Caesar salad

TODAY

Chef, restaurateur, cookbook author Clodagh McKenna is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her favorite fresh, summery entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make a kale salad with crunchy seeds and pasta with fresh clams.

Clam Linguini
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

"The sweet juices of fresh clams mingle with white wine, chile and garlic in this classic Italian dish, to create a fragrant sauce that coats the pasta," says McKenna. "This is one of my favorite suppers to make during the summer, as it's fast to prepare and cook."

Kale Caesar Salad with Crunchy Seeds
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

"This salad is so fresh tasting and easy to prepare. I like to make the dressing a day ahead so that it's even easier to assemble and serve."

If you like those quick and easy recipes, you should also try these:

Lemon Linguine
Get the recipe
Grilled Avocado with Dungeness Crab Salad
Get the recipe

More: Food Food On the show

TOP