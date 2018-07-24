Keep dinner fast, fresh and summery with clam linguine and kale Caesar salad

share tweet email

Chef, restaurateur, cookbook author Clodagh McKenna is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her favorite fresh, summery entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make a kale salad with crunchy seeds and pasta with fresh clams.

"The sweet juices of fresh clams mingle with white wine, chile and garlic in this classic Italian dish, to create a fragrant sauce that coats the pasta," says McKenna. "This is one of my favorite suppers to make during the summer, as it's fast to prepare and cook."

"This salad is so fresh tasting and easy to prepare. I like to make the dressing a day ahead so that it's even easier to assemble and serve."

