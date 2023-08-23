IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate the peak of tomato season with a galette and simple sauce

Make tomatoes the star of the show with an heirloom tomato galette and easy roasted tomato sauce.

Tomato galette and roasted cherry tomatoes: Get the recipes

/ Source: TODAY
By Katie Stilo

TODAY's food stylist and culinary producer Katie Stilo is stepping out from behind the scenes to share a couple of her favorite recipes that showcase the bright freshness of summer tomatoes. She shows us how to make a rich and jammy roasted tomato sauce with balsamic vinegar and a picture-perfect tomato galette with spicy chiles and Parmesan.

Heirloom Tomato Galette
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Heirloom Tomato Galette

Katie Stilo

This simple tomato galette combines two crowd-pleasers: flaky pie dough and pizza. An easy spread, buttery pie dough, flavorful in-season heirloom tomatoes, pantry seasonings and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese make this an irresistible treat everyone will enjoy. The trick to avoid a soggy pastry is to season your tomatoes in advance and draw out the excess moisture prior to baking.

Balsamic Roasted Cherry Tomato Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Balsamic Roasted Cherry Tomato Sauce

Katie Stilo

At the end of summer when tomatoes are in abundance, this recipe comes together in the blink of an eye with little to no effort. It's perfect for those hot days when you would rather be enjoying the outdoors instead of the kitchen. This is not only great to toss with pasta for a quick dinner, but you can even top crostini with this jammy tomato mixture for an easy entertaining snack or appetizer.

Katie Stilo