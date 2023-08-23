Celebrate the peak of tomato season with a galette and simple sauce

TODAY's food stylist and culinary producer Katie Stilo is stepping out from behind the scenes to share a couple of her favorite recipes that showcase the bright freshness of summer tomatoes. She shows us how to make a rich and jammy roasted tomato sauce with balsamic vinegar and a picture-perfect tomato galette with spicy chiles and Parmesan.

This simple tomato galette combines two crowd-pleasers: flaky pie dough and pizza. An easy spread, buttery pie dough, flavorful in-season heirloom tomatoes, pantry seasonings and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese make this an irresistible treat everyone will enjoy. The trick to avoid a soggy pastry is to season your tomatoes in advance and draw out the excess moisture prior to baking.

At the end of summer when tomatoes are in abundance, this recipe comes together in the blink of an eye with little to no effort. It's perfect for those hot days when you would rather be enjoying the outdoors instead of the kitchen. This is not only great to toss with pasta for a quick dinner, but you can even top crostini with this jammy tomato mixture for an easy entertaining snack or appetizer.

