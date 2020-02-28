Watch Katie Lee surprise her 'Kitchen' co-hosts with pregnancy news

Oh, baby!

Katie Lee’s “The Kitchen” co-hosts had the best reactions when she surprised them with her pregnancy news earlier this week.

Lee shared a video of the cute moment on Instagram.

“Before I shared my baby news here yesterday, I surprised my #TheKitchen co-hosts and crew. It was so fun and touching to watch their reactions!” the Food Network star wrote in the caption. “We’ve been working together for six years now, and everyone on and off camera has become one big extended family. I could not wait to tell them! I will cherish this moment forever.”

Lee shared her pregnancy news on Instagram only after she told her co-hosts. @katieleekitchen/Instagram

In the video, Lee started off by saying she had something she wanted to share. Then, she pulled off the blazer that had been concealing her baby bump.

“We’re going to have a new member of the “Kitchen” family!” she announced.

There was hardly a dry eye in the room as Sunny Anderson and her other co-hosts hugged her and congratulated her.

“OVER HERE CUTTIN SCALLIONS, RAMPS, ALL THAT 😭😭😭😭😭,” Anderson wrote on Lee’s Instagram post.

“We were all genuinely elated,” co-host Jeff Mauro commented on her post. “The family’s got a new bambino/bambina!”

Lee’s pregnancy news comes after a long struggle with infertility. She opened about her experiences in a raw, moving Instagram post last April.

“When Ryan and I got married, our plan was to start a family right away. I couldn’t wait to get pregnant! I naively thought it would be easy,” she wrote. "I’m a healthy woman, I eat a balanced diet, exercise, I don’t smoke. Ryan is the same. But reproductive health is an entirely different ballgame.”

Lee and her husband, Ryan Biegel, have been eager to start a family for a while, the chef revealed last year on Instagram. Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

She revealed that she had to have surgery to correct an issue and she said she went through a physically and emotionally exhausting round of in vitro fertilization “only to get zero healthy embryos.”

“We were filled with hope and excitement only to be crushed," she wrote.

In light of everything Lee has been through, her co-hosts were obviously over the moon to hear her happy news and they will no doubt be cheering her on every step of the way.

“You all are going to be aunts and uncles,” Lee told them in the video as she fought back tears. “I love you, I love all of you and we’re all a family and so I want each and every one of you to know how much I appreciate you.”