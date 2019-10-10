On this week's installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series, chef Katie Lee is cooking up great football finger-food for the Sunday Night Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. She shows us how to make crinkle-cut fries (yes, the frozen kind!) loaded with carne asada, pierogi-inspired zucchini fritters and crispy zucchini chips.

I love making loaded fries recipes for friends because they have a great "ooh and aahh" factor. Plus, you can serve them right on the baking sheet so they stay warm and you have less clean up.

These are so satisfying and a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes. They're the perfect comfort food combo in a bite-sized package!

I could eat an entire batch of these in one sitting! They're crispy and salty and delicious. They're also a great way to get little ones to eat their veggies!

If you like those football-friendly recipes, you should also try these: