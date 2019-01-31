Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 31, 2019, 4:45 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Katie Lee

TV show host and cookbook author Katie Lee is joining the TODAY Food team to share two of her go-to quick, easy and healthy weeknight recipes: a Mediterranean-style pasta with fresh shrimp and a lemony berry cheesecake that won't weigh you down.

This flavor-filled pasta proves that weeknight dinners can be quick, easy, healthy and delicious! My mom is a very health-conscious cook, sometimes to a fault.

This cheesecake happens to be one of her healthy dishes that is also a standout in the taste department. I'll bet no one you serve this to would ever know it's not a straight-up full-fat cheesecake.

