Katie Lee's easy pasta dishes provide plenty of leftovers for meals all week long

Pasta is a pantry staple and a crowd pleaser, making it a shining star when it comes to make-ahead Monday meals. Cookbook author and Cooking Channel host Katie Lee stopped by to show Megyn Kelly how to make two incredibly easy pasta dishes for the week ahead.

First up, her chicken meatball and penne pasta bake which can easily be whipped up before any gathering and simply reheated when you're ready to dig in, and she added "it also freezes great." If you have a few boxes of different types of pasta lying around with just a few noodles left, you can throw them altogether in this delicious dish.

Next, she demonstrates how to make a childhood favorite: very veggie cheesy manicotti. "This recipe is my favorite dish that my mom made when I was a kid," says Katie. This cheesy, stuffed tubular pasta is filling and comforting — what's not to love! All vegetables can be swapped out for seasonal favorites and using a jar of store-bought tomato sauce will cut back on time and effort.

Substitute pumpkin for breadcrumbs in these delightful meatballs for a seasonal option that's packed with extra vitamins and fiber.

This stuffed manicotti may just become your kid's favorite dish. Katie Lee's mom used to make it for her all the time and she still loves it.