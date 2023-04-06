Katie Lee Biegel makes the most of spinach with a springy frittata and salad

Cookbook author and television show host Katie Lee Biegel is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two of her favorite spring recipes starring fresh spinach — both perfect for Easter brunch. She shows us how to make a fluffy spinach frittata with asparagus and a bright spinach salad with pickled strawberries.

A frittata is so much easier to make than an omelet, and it can be served at room temperature. This frittata is so flavorful — it tastes like spring, with the leeks, asparagus and spinach. I love the creamy goat cheese, but you could also substitute feta or any other soft cheese.

Strawberries in a spinach salad add an element of sweetness and pickling them takes it to a whole other level. I've always been a big fan of poppy seed dressing — I love the sweet and tangy flavor.

