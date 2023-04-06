Katie Lee Biegel makes the most of spinach with a springy frittata and salad

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make spinach the star of an easy egg frittata and seasonal salad from Katie Lee Biegel.

Easter brunch recipes: Fluffy spinach frittata with asparagus

/ Source: TODAY
By Katie Lee Biegel

Cookbook author and television show host Katie Lee Biegel is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two of her favorite spring recipes starring fresh spinach — both perfect for Easter brunch. She shows us how to make a fluffy spinach frittata with asparagus and a bright spinach salad with pickled strawberries.

Asparagus and Spinach Frittata
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Asparagus and Spinach Frittata

Katie Lee Biegel

A frittata is so much easier to make than an omelet, and it can be served at room temperature. This frittata is so flavorful — it tastes like spring, with the leeks, asparagus and spinach. I love the creamy goat cheese, but you could also substitute feta or any other soft cheese.

Spinach Salad with Pickled Strawberries and Poppy Dressing
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Spinach Salad with Pickled Strawberries and Poppy Dressing

Katie Lee Biegel

Strawberries in a spinach salad add an element of sweetness and pickling them takes it to a whole other level. I've always been a big fan of poppy seed dressing — I love the sweet and tangy flavor.

If you like those seasonal spinach recipes, you should also try these:

Spinach Chicken Meatballs in Parmesan Cream Sauce
Laura Vitale

Spinach Chicken Meatballs in Parmesan Cream Sauce

Laura Vitale
Tracy's Spinach Pesto
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Tracy's Spinach Pesto

Anthony Contrino
Katie Lee Biegel