Katie Lee Biegel makes spooky snacks and sweets for Halloween

Cookbook author, television personality and novelist Katie Lee Biegel is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to help us whip up some deliciously devilish treats for Halloween. She shows us how to make peanut butter pumpkin cookies, spooky chocolate strawberries, boozy pumpkin milkshakes and mini mummy pigs in a blanket.

The latte may be the most popular pumpkin-spiced drink, but these boozy shakes will give them a run for their money. These shakes are creamy, boozy and decadent in all the best ways. You get to have your pumpkin pie a la mode and after dinner drink all in one delicious sip.

I think I need to explain the name on these cookies. Our family has been making these, as a chocolate and peanut butter version and mostly at Christmas time, for decades. When I first made them for my husband, Ryan, he flipped out over them and asked me what they are called. I told him we didn't have a name, and he replied that in our hometown of Milton, West Virginia, he'd think they would be named "Doogerscoodles." The name stuck, and they are consistently the favorite amongst all of my family and friends. This is the Halloween version, using white vanilla melting wafers.

I love this recipe because it is super simple, delicious and only requires a couple ingredients. The spooky sprinkles, rich chocolate and juicy berries are sure to put a smile on everyone's face.

In my opinion, a pig in a blanket will always be the king of cocktail hour hors d'oeuvres! These little mummies are so fun and easy to whip together.

