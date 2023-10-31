IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch the big reveal of TODAY's 2023 Halloween extravaganza!

Katie Lee Biegel makes spooky snacks and sweets for Halloween

Celebrate Halloween with peanut butter pumpkin cookies, chocolate strawberries, mummy pigs in blankets and pumpkin shakes.
/ Source: TODAY
By Katie Lee Biegel

Cookbook author, television personality and novelist Katie Lee Biegel is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to help us whip up some deliciously devilish treats for Halloween. She shows us how to make peanut butter pumpkin cookies, spooky chocolate strawberries, boozy pumpkin milkshakes and mini mummy pigs in a blanket.

Pumpkin Milkshakes

Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Milkshakes

Katie Lee Biegel

The latte may be the most popular pumpkin-spiced drink, but these boozy shakes will give them a run for their money. These shakes are creamy, boozy and decadent in all the best ways. You get to have your pumpkin pie a la mode and after dinner drink all in one delicious sip.

Halloween Doogerscoodles

Get The Recipe

Halloween Doogerscoodles

Katie Lee Biegel

I think I need to explain the name on these cookies. Our family has been making these, as a chocolate and peanut butter version and mostly at Christmas time, for decades. When I first made them for my husband, Ryan, he flipped out over them and asked me what they are called. I told him we didn't have a name, and he replied that in our hometown of Milton, West Virginia, he'd think they would be named "Doogerscoodles." The name stuck, and they are consistently the favorite amongst all of my family and friends. This is the Halloween version, using white vanilla melting wafers.

Spooky Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Get The Recipe

Spooky Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Katie Lee Biegel

I love this recipe because it is super simple, delicious and only requires a couple ingredients. The spooky sprinkles, rich chocolate and juicy berries are sure to put a smile on everyone's face.

Mini Mummy Hot Dogs

Get The Recipe

Mini Mummy Hot Dogs

Katie Lee Biegel

In my opinion, a pig in a blanket will always be the king of cocktail hour hors d'oeuvres! These little mummies are so fun and easy to whip together.

If you like those spooky snack recipes, you should also try these:

Bourbon Candy Bar Milkshakes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Bourbon Candy Bar Milkshakes

Katie Stilo
Halloween Boo-Berry Mummy Pies
Casey Barber

Get The Recipe

Halloween Boo-Berry Mummy Pies

Casey Barber
Katie Lee Biegel