Katie Lee Biegel shares her go-to salad dressing and sandwich

Step up your lunch game with cheesy croque monsieurs and a zesty homemade salad dressing.
/ Source: TODAY
By Katie Lee Biegel

Author and cooking show host Katie Lee Biegel is joining TODAY to shake up the usual lunch routine with two of her favorite midday meal recipes. She shows us how to make her go-to sweet and tangy salad dressing and a cheesy croque monsieur sandwich with ham and mustard.

Croque Monsieur
This recipe makes a simple ham and cheese sandwich totally decadent. It is a classic and one of my favorites, especially on a cold winter evening or afternoon.

Go-To Salad Dressing
This is my go-to salad dressing. A classic vinaigrette is typically 1 part acid to 3 parts oil, but I like a little extra zing, so I use 2 parts acid and combine vinegar with lemon juice.

