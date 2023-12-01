Katie Lee Biegel makes tender ribs and cheesy soup for game day

This week on our TODAY Food Loves Football series, author and cooking show host Katie Lee Biegel is stopping by to cook up some delicious game-day dishes. To celebrate the exciting Chiefs-versus-Packers matchup, Biegel is making fall-off-the-bone tender barbecue ribs for Kansas City, and a warm, creamy cheese soup for Wisconsin.

I love this recipe because it is so easy and foolproof. The ribs are always falling off the bone. I don't own a smoker, and I can make great quality ribs using this method without one.

What's not to love about a bowl of warm, melty cheese soup? This is hearty, rich and perfect for getting cozy with on a cold night — or warming you up at a chilly tailgate.

