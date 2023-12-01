IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop TODAY’s Holiday Hot List: Our ultimate picks for the season

Katie Lee Biegel makes tender ribs and cheesy soup for game day

Fuel your football-watching with Kansas City-style ribs and Wisconsin cheese soup.
/ Source: TODAY
By Katie Lee Biegel

This week on our TODAY Food Loves Football series, author and cooking show host Katie Lee Biegel is stopping by to cook up some delicious game-day dishes. To celebrate the exciting Chiefs-versus-Packers matchup, Biegel is making fall-off-the-bone tender barbecue ribs for Kansas City, and a warm, creamy cheese soup for Wisconsin.

Kansas City-Style Oven Ribs

Get The Recipe

Kansas City-Style Oven Ribs

Katie Lee Biegel

I love this recipe because it is so easy and foolproof. The ribs are always falling off the bone. I don't own a smoker, and I can make great quality ribs using this method without one.

Wisconsin Cheese Soup

Get The Recipe

Wisconsin Cheese Soup

Katie Lee Biegel

What's not to love about a bowl of warm, melty cheese soup? This is hearty, rich and perfect for getting cozy with on a cold night — or warming you up at a chilly tailgate.

If you like those delicious game-day recipes, you should also try these:

Baked Bologna Sliders
Katie Lee Biegel

Get The Recipe

Baked Bologna Sliders

Katie Lee Biegel
Slow-Cooker Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Katie Lee Biegel
Katie Lee Biegel