Katie Lee Biegel makes 2 easy and tasty vegetarian pasta recipes for spring

Food Network star and cookbook author Katie Lee Biegel is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite easy pasta recipes. She shows us how to make rigatoni with creamy spinach and artichoke sauce and a vegetarian version of pasta Bolognese with meaty mushrooms.

I am a big fan of spinach artichoke dip. This dish is basically the same recipe as the classic dip but with pasta. What could be better?!

I love a hearty Bolognese sauce and the mushrooms give the same feeling but are much lighter. This is great as leftovers!

