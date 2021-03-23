IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Lee Biegel makes 2 easy and tasty vegetarian pasta recipes for spring

Katie Lee Biegel makes pasta night even better with mushroom Bolognese sauce with rigatoni and spinach and artichoke pasta.

Katie Lee Biegel makes spinach and artichoke pasta, mushroom Bolognese

March 23, 202104:45
/ Source: TODAY
By Katie Lee Biegel

Food Network star and cookbook author Katie Lee Biegel is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite easy pasta recipes. She shows us how to make rigatoni with creamy spinach and artichoke sauce and a vegetarian version of pasta Bolognese with meaty mushrooms.

Katie Lee's Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Pasta

Katie Lee's Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Pasta
Lucy Schaeffer
Get The Recipe

Katie Lee's Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Pasta

Katie Lee Biegel

I am a big fan of spinach artichoke dip. This dish is basically the same recipe as the classic dip but with pasta. What could be better?!

Katie Lee's Mushroom Bolognese with Rigatoni

Katie Lee's Mushroom Bolognese with Rigatoni
Lucy Schaeffer
Get The Recipe

Katie Lee's Mushroom Bolognese with Rigatoni

Katie Lee Biegel

I love a hearty Bolognese sauce and the mushrooms give the same feeling but are much lighter. This is great as leftovers!

If you like those perfect pasta recipes, you should also try these:

Katie Lee's Penne with Eggplant, Tomato and Mozzarella

Katie Lee's Penne with Eggplant, Tomato and Mozzarella
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Katie Lee's Penne with Eggplant, Tomato and Mozzarella

Katie Lee

Lemon Pasta

Lemon Pasta
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Lemon Pasta

Katie Lee
Katie Lee Biegel