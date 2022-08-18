IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Lee Biegel's end-of-summer recipes: Noodle salad, pulled pork and tropical drinks

Entertaining can be easy and exciting at the same time.
/ Source: TODAY
By Katie Lee Biegel

Author and cooking show host Katie Lee Biegel is joining TODAY to share her best end-of-summer entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make Hawaiian pulled pork sandwiches, a gingery steak and noodle salad, cooling watermelon rum punch and classic mai tai cocktails.

Ginger-Garlic Steak and Noodle Salad
Katie Lee Biegel

One of our favorite restaurants makes a beef and noodle dish, and I had to make it my own. I created this salad using some of my favorite ingredients. I love what the heat of the Fresno adds to the sweetness of the mango. I even got my kale in there, too!

Mai Tai
Katie Lee Biegel
Slow-Cooker Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Katie Lee Biegel

A mai tai is like a vacation in a glass! When I drink one, I feel like I'm sunning myself on a tropical island.

Not only is this recipe super flavorful, it's incredibly easy to make for a big crowd — in the summer for a backyard barbecue, or for tailgating season.

Watermelon Rum Punch
Katie Lee Biegel

Rum punch is one of those drinks that sneaks up on you. When I serve it, I turn on some Bob Marley and we sit out on the back porch and just chill. Rum makes you feel all warm and happy — especially when it's combined with watermelon! The bubbly ginger beer lightens it all up and gives a little spicy kick.

Katie Lee Biegel