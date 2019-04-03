Get the latest from TODAY

By Sunny Anderson, Anthony Scotto and Geoffrey Zakarian

Chefs Geoffrey Zakarian, Anthony Scotto and Sunny Anderson are wishing Kathie Lee Gifford a fond farewell with a few of her all-time favorite recipes. Scotto prepares an eggplant and zucchini pie, Zakarian shows us how to make fresh crab salad lettuce wraps and Sunny whips up a citrusy meringue-topped pie.

Geoffrey Zakarian's recipe:

Crab Salad with Citrus Dressing and Baby Bibb Lettuce Wraps

Geoffrey Zakarian

I love this recipe because it is simple and refreshing. Also the act of wrapping the fresh crab salad in tender lettuce leaves makes it interactive and a fun social moment.

Anthony Scotto's recipe:

Eggplant and Zucchini Pie

Anthony Scotto

Kathie Lee Gifford designed this dish 20 years ago! It's still just as popular as ever at my restaurant, Fresco by Scotto.

Sunny Anderson's recipe:

Sunny's Orange-Lime Pie with Meringue Topping

Sunny Anderson

This recipe is great because it has the flavor of key lime pie without having to squeeze all those tiny limes. Plus, I love anything topped with meringue!

