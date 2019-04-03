Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 3, 2019, 12:12 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Sunny Anderson, Anthony Scotto and Geoffrey Zakarian

Chefs Geoffrey Zakarian, Anthony Scotto and Sunny Anderson are wishing Kathie Lee Gifford a fond farewell with a few of her all-time favorite recipes. Scotto prepares an eggplant and zucchini pie, Zakarian shows us how to make fresh crab salad lettuce wraps and Sunny whips up a citrusy meringue-topped pie.

Geoffrey Zakarian's recipe:

I love this recipe because it is simple and refreshing. Also the act of wrapping the fresh crab salad in tender lettuce leaves makes it interactive and a fun social moment.

Anthony Scotto's recipe:

Kathie Lee Gifford designed this dish 20 years ago! It's still just as popular as ever at my restaurant, Fresco by Scotto.

Sunny Anderson's recipe:

This recipe is great because it has the flavor of key lime pie without having to squeeze all those tiny limes. Plus, I love anything topped with meringue!

