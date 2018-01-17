Kate Middleton's diet: 'Don't believe everything you read'

share tweet pin email

If last week’s frighteningly false mobile alert about a ballistic missile threat in Hawaii (it turned out there was no missile at all) taught us anything, it’s that we can’t always believe everything we read.

That includes, it seems, the food preferences of members of the royal family. Many previous reports have stated that Kate Middleton drinks almond milk instead of traditional dairy, but on a recent visit to a café in the U.K., Middleton was quick to set to the record straight.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William visited a café operated by a charity that helps employ homeless individuals and recovering addicts. The royal couple’s hosts presented a tray of cakes and tea ... and they made sure to set aside some almond milk for Kate, based on her rumored preference for the non-dairy beverage.

“We put almond milk on the table because we had read that she had it,” Kim Gardener, who runs Betel U.K.’s women’s houses, told People.

But according to Gardener, upon seeing the nut milk, the duchess reportedly responded, “Don’t believe everything you read — I don’t even like almond milk.”

A simple Google search reveals countless articles claiming Middleton swears by almond milk. Of course, tastes do change. But perhaps we can’t believe everything we read, after all. Imagine that.

In the event that any of us do end up dining with Kate Middleton — hey, we can dream! — we do know that she loves her grandmother’s chutney and has actually served it to Queen Elizabeth. She’s also been seen enjoying vegetarian dishes on state visits, and has been photographed eating popcorn at sporting events ... just like Prince Harry!

Of course, Kate isn't the only Middleton known for her particular eating habits. Her sister Pippa says she never skips breakfast — but you won’t find her chowing down on pancakes and bacon.