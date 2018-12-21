Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

There is one gift Kate Hudson apparently does not need this Christmas.

An eagle-eyed fan pointed it out on Twitter after seeing a photo of the actress in her kitchen from an interview with People promoting her new role as an ambassador for WW, formerly Weight Watchers.

"Just a note to anyone shopping for Kate Hudson this holiday season,'' Karen Howell wrote. "She doesn’t need any more cutting boards."

Commenters had some fun with the fact that Hudson appears to be a cutting board hoarder.

Hudson, 39, had a sense of humor about it herself. Maybe getting her a cutting board for Christmas is actually the perfect gift because she can't get enough of them.

Her cutting board collection will presumably be put to good use in preparing healthy foods as part of her new WW ambassador position. It's the latest addition to a packed schedule that includes being an actress, designer, author, fitness-wear entrepreneur and now mother of three after giving birth to daughter Rani Rose.

"My why is really my kids and my family and longevity — wanting to be here as long as I possibly can," she explained in a video about why she joined WW. "And I just said, 'OK, I'm going to try this.' I was like, 'This is a perfect program!' It's just so nice, because these are things I talk about all the time. I had never known a program that allowed people to be themselves and do the things that they love."

And if WW can just throw in a few free cutting boards as part of her contract, that would be even better.