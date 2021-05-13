IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In TODAY exclusive, Ellen DeGeneres opens up to Savannah Guthrie

Kate the Chemist turns kid-friendly recipes into edible science experiments

Make chemistry in the kitchen with easy pretzel bites and cheese fondue.
By Dr. Kate Biberdorf
By Dr. Kate Biberdorf

Chemist, science entertainer, cookbook author and professor Dr. Kate Biberdorf, also known as Kate the Chemist, is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite fun food experiment recipes from her cookbook "Kate the Chemist: The Awesome Book of Edible Experiments for Kids." She shows us how to make poppable pretzel bites and melty cheese fondue.

Pretzel Bites
Courtesy Penguin Random House
Dr. Kate Biberdorf

I created this experiment as part of a food chemistry lecture for kids at my Fun with Chemistry Day Camp. It became an instant favorite because the kids could clearly see how the baking soda changed the appearance of the outside of the pretzel. It was the inspiration for my cookbook!

Cheese Fondue
Courtesy Penguin Random House
Dr. Kate Biberdorf

The best cheese fondue I ever had was in Switzerland! It was one of my top five memories of studying abroad, and one of the main reasons why I repeatedly perform this experiment. It's best when paired with Pretzel Bites or breadsticks!

Dr. Kate Biberdorf