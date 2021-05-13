Kate the Chemist turns kid-friendly recipes into edible science experiments

Chemist, science entertainer, cookbook author and professor Dr. Kate Biberdorf, also known as Kate the Chemist, is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite fun food experiment recipes from her cookbook "Kate the Chemist: The Awesome Book of Edible Experiments for Kids." She shows us how to make poppable pretzel bites and melty cheese fondue.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

I created this experiment as part of a food chemistry lecture for kids at my Fun with Chemistry Day Camp. It became an instant favorite because the kids could clearly see how the baking soda changed the appearance of the outside of the pretzel. It was the inspiration for my cookbook!

The best cheese fondue I ever had was in Switzerland! It was one of my top five memories of studying abroad, and one of the main reasons why I repeatedly perform this experiment. It's best when paired with Pretzel Bites or breadsticks!

