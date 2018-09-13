Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Celebrities who are always on the go like Kate Hudson and Kourtney Kardashian usually have plenty of their usual snacks at the ready because, let's face it, you can't always find your favorites on the road.

But when actress Kate Beckinsale travels, she packs a food that's so surprising, it's almost hilarious.

It isn't something crispy or even easy-to-carry, as one might expect.

Instead, the "Seredipity" star always packs ... butter.

Yes, butter — a food that's likely to melt! And, yes, she understands that this is very odd.

"I'm the crazy person traveling with butter," Beckinsale told People on Wednesday. More specifically, she packs Kerrygold butter, a grass-fed butter from Ireland that has a super rich and creamy flavor. The butter was the third most popular brand in the U.S. in 2017, and it's popularity is continuing to rise as more people turn to grass-fed dairy items.

"I find it quite hard to get a hold of," she said. "If I'm going from one city to another I'll put some in my suitcase to make sure I have it.

Beckinsale is committed to having the butter with her at all times so she can spread "a little it on her vegetables" or make Bulletproof coffee.

Bulletproof coffee is coffee that's made with a large pat of butter or coconut oil and has gained popularity due to increased interest in the paleo diet and other eating plans that focus on consuming more fat and fewer carbs. The coffee itself is creamy and buttery and proponents believe it gives them more energy throughout the day.

"I remember very early on meeting a great nutritionist and they said, 'One day everyone is going to say don't eat low-fat margarine or they are going to say eat butter or eat olive oil,'" she said. "And it did take quite a long time, but I really noticed if I can eat coconut oil and butter and things like that, obviously in moderation, it makes almost an immediate effect on your skin."

Whether her love of fuller fats is really the key to the actress' beautiful skin is hard to know, but she's convinced that the butter is a beauty regimen necessity.

She doesn't just use butter in coffee, either. Like regular home cooks, she also bakes with Kerrygold.

"I make really good brownies and my mum makes this crazy English thing called a trifle for the holidays," she said. "It's very alcoholic and squishy. And so we always make that."