March 15, 2019, 8:47 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Looking for a tall, St.Louis native who knows how to bake? Look no further than Karlie Kloss.

The supermodel whose cookie-making skills have been praised by Martha Stewart is proud of her Southern roots. So, naturally, when she had the opportunity to share a little hometown pride with fellow St. Louis native Andy Cohen, she baked him a local specialty.

There are plenty of modern spins on decadent Southern desserts to choose from, but Kloss wanted to stick to the classics, baking Cohen a "famous family recipe" from her Aunt Nancy.

Unfortunately, when she handed Cohen his homemade gift, things really went south ... quickly.

Cohen hosted the model and fashion designer Christian Siriano on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in anticipation of the latest season of "Project Runway" returning to Bravo — and the first season with Kloss at the helm instead of Heidi Klum. As a thank you gift for Cohen, Kloss presented her host with a little taste of home.

Kloss said, "I was so excited I couldn't sleep last night, so I baked —"

"Is that gooey butter?!" a giddy Cohen exclaimed with a grin and fork in hand. "This is a St. Louis [specialty] — wait, can I literally?" he asked Kloss.

"Yes, literally. Get in there," she replied.

Cohen and his guests enjoyed a few bites of the sweet dessert, a specialty Kloss described as being basically just butter and sugar.

"Mmm thank you! Oh my God. This is amazing. I love this cake," Cohen said to Kloss.

As he placed the dish on a small side table, however, it suddenly toppled over onto the floor — goo-side-down!

Cohen, Kloss and Siriano all burst into a fit of giggles.

"Well ya know what, were just going to let — I'm just gonna to enjoy it," Kloss said as she and Cohen took a bites of the cake on the floor.

"I got you, I got you, I got you," the model said as she leaned over to scoop the goop up with her bare hands.

"Karlie, no! Don't touch it," Siriano exclaimed.

Cohen — who, as a new single dad, probably deserves as many pre-made cakes as possible to deal with the long nights — was in heaven anyway. We're betting he'll be borrowing that recipe from Kloss to share with his son Benjamin — when he's old enough not to throw it on the floor, of course.