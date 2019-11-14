Kardashian family faces backlash over food fight on their show

The Kardashian family members are known for getting into fights — both playful and and serious — on their long-running reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." But a short clip that was recently posted on Instagram has sparked a heated debate among their fans and followers.

In the clip, which was shared by Khloe Kardashian on Wednesday, the family is seen sitting down to enjoy a meal outside when sisters Kourtney and Kim decide to start a food fight with their mother, Kris Jenner.

Bowls of salad and plates of pasta quickly go flying, with each member of the family trying to dodge getting a full plate of food to the face.

At the end of the clip, Kim is seen going after her mom with a pitcher of iced tea.

Meanwhile, Khloe, the youngest of the Kardashian sisters, tries to stay out of the fray.

"Am I bothered by this food fight right now?" she says during her confessional interview. "Who the f--- wouldn't be bothered by this? This is, in any normal person's world, bizarre, disturbing and unacceptable."

At the dinner, Khloe remarks that "this is no way to live."

Her mom, who is seen sending a bowl of salad airborne, replies, "No, this is no way to live, but if you laugh at this and breathe, then I think you're doing A-OK."

While most of the family members, aside from Khloe, appeared to be laughing and enjoying themselves during the food fight, many who have viewed the clip are far from amused and seem to agree with Khloe's disgust.

"All I can think about is how many hungry kids we have in this world and y’all throwing food around SMH,” one person wrote.

Another person said the food waste "makes me cringe."

"Wasting food for fun when there are thousands of hungry families," said another.

When reached by TODAY, a rep for the family declined to comment.

This isn't the first time the Kardashians have flung food at each other, however. Some members of the family started a food fight with guacamole in 2015.

The episode featured in the post will air this Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!