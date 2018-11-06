Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

While it's certainly no surprise to find conflict where Kanye West is concerned, it is a little bit surprising that the musician started a literal "beef" on a topic as benign as fast food.

On Sunday, West, who is married to Kim Kardashian West and is known for writing lengthy posts on Twitter, sent out a simple five word tweet that stated that he loves McDonald's. McDonald's didn't do anything in response, but two other fast food chains certainly did.

Apparently, Burger King was insulted he didn't choose them and responded on Twitter with "eyes still closed I guess," alluding to West's song "Eye's Closed."

The chain's U.K. account slammed the rapper too.

Lots of people chimed in with their own thoughts on the matter and there were over 4,000 comments and 200,000 retweets on Tuesday.

Then Wendy's chimed in with a more mellow response.

This isn't the first time that Wendy's has weighed in on headlines. In August, the company's Twitter account mocked IHOP when the pancake chain announced that it was changing its name to IHOB, or the International House of Burgers.

Wendy's also slammed McDonald's for a mistaken tweet on Black Friday in 2017.

Although West's tweet seemed like it came out of nowhere, he may have just been telling the truth about his favorite restaurant.

On Nov. 4, musician Josh Pan tweeted that he saw West and Kardashian West at a McDonald's and posted a photo of the couple.

West is known for sparking controversy with his long political and other rants, so it appears that he's learning to use his words a bit more economically, even if the result is still getting shamed.

Now that West's declared his love for McDonald's, we can't help wondering if he's tried the pumpkin pie yet. It's already started a Twitter debate that we're sure he'd love to weigh in on.