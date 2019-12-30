Kansas McDonald's denies employees wrote expletive on cop's coffee cup

A Kansas cop says his McDonald’s coffee cup had the words “F---ing Pig” written on it, but the owner of the fast-food restaurant branch denies any of his employees wrote the message.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said on Saturday that one of his officers went to McDonald’s in Junction City, Kansas, before work and was given the cup in question, NBC affiliate KSNT reports.

The unidentified Herington officer who ordered the coffee was a former military police officer in the army who has been on the small town’s force for two months, Hornaday said in a statement to KSNT.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Herington, Kan., Police Chief Brian Hornaday said on Saturday that a Herington Police officer ordered a coffee at a McDonald's and discovered that someone had written "F---ing Pig" on the side of it. Image blurred by NBC News. BrianandKelley Hornaday / Facebook

The chief said the officer was offered a “free lunch” when he brought the cup to the attention of restaurant employees.

“We don't know the whole story and are saddened by seeing this incident in our community,” the Geary County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

Hornaday, who could not be immediately reached by NBC News, told KSNT he spent Saturday reviewing security footage at McDonald’s but didn’t find any conclusive proof.

“The video evidence did not show...whether or not an employee of McDonald’s had written that on the receipt,” he said.

But the McDonald's in Junction City, Kansas, an hour outside Topeka, said Sunday after further investigation they are confident it was not one of their employees who wrote the message to the officer.

“My McDonald’s have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made,” Dana Cook, the owner of the franchise, said in a statement to KSNT Sunday evening. “We thoroughly reviewed our security video from every angle, which clearly shows the words were not written by one of our employees.”

The McDonald’s owner said he won’t be sharing the footage with the media until Hornaday sees it on Monday.

“We look forward to working with Chief Hornaday as he continues his investigation,” Cook wrote in his statement.