Kansas City and San Francisco-themed recipes to make for the Super Bowl

Host of New York Live Sara Gore is joining the TODAY team to cook up game-day recipes and mix up sports-inspired cocktails for Super Bowl Sunday. She shows us how to make barbecue pulled pork sliders and a citrusy soda cocktail for the Kansas City Chiefs and creamy clam chowder in a sourdough bread bowl and a spiced cable car cocktail for the San Francisco 49ers.

I love this recipe because it's the ultimate game-day, stick-to-your-ribs kind of comfort food you're looking for on a cold day. It's juicy, full of flavor and oh-so-messy in the best way possible! It's got everything you need: It's meaty, sweet, spicy, briny and creamy. It's a meal on a bun. What more could you want?

I love this recipe because its hardy, creamy, delicious and the bread is so good after its soaked up all that yummy soup! It's a perfect lunch all alone or dinner served with a side salad.

This citrusy spiced cocktail was inspired by San Francisco. It's fun, bright and bold just like the city itself.

This classic KC drink is incredibly refreshing. The citrus soda, zesty lime juice and fragrant spirits are sure to please your palate as well as help you keep your cool.

