Justin Sutherland celebrates summer Southern-style with a seafood boil and banana pudding

Chef Justin Sutherland serves up a summertime feast with his classic Low Country boil and peanut butter banana pudding.

By Justin Sutherland

Chef Justin Sutherland is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of his summery, Southern-style entertaining recipes. He shows us how to make a classic low country seafood boil — the ultimate crowd-pleasing dish! — and a peanut butter-infused banana pudding that couldn't be easier to throw together.

Low Country Seafood Boil
Katie Stilo / TODAY

This recipe is emblematic of my Southern background. Seafood boils are traditionally a way to bring family and friends together. This recipe creates a party for the table and has something for everyone to enjoy.

Super Easy Peanut Butter Banana Pudding
Asha Belk

I love this recipe not only because it's a fun rendition of classic banana pudding but it's also so easy to make. It is summery, delicious and perfect for gatherings that will last into the night. This is a great dessert to make, store and chill ahead of time.

If you like those Southern-style entertaining recipes, you should also try these:

Fried Catfish with Creamy Grits and Tomato Gravy
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Classic Chess Pie
Courtesy Erin Jeanne McDowell

