Make the most of summer citrus with fresh ceviche and cool sorbet

There's something so special about summer citrus and the sour, subtly sweet flavor it brings to countless meals and beverages. For this week's Superfood Friday, I'm highlighting these luscious fruits in two crazy-good recipes: Citrus Ceviche and Lemon-Lime Sorbet. So, the next time life gives you lemons (or limes), you'll know exactly what to make!

You're going to flip for this dreamy, dairy-free dessert. Here's the scoop: It has a sweet, tart, lemony-lime flavor with a creamy coconut finish, and it is the perfect ending to any meal. Plus, it's a total cinch to prepare, requiring only four ingredients. Simply blend and freeze lemon juice, lime juice, honey and light coconut milk and you're all set. This chilly treat will surely cool you off and delight your taste buds in scorching summer temps. Grab a spoon and kick back!

No need to turn on the oven or stove! To make ceviche, you use fresh lime juice to "cook" the fish instead of heat, and in my version, I toss in sweet orange and grapefruit segments to give it an extra bright taste. Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and avocado are also added into the mix to punch up the nutrition, texture and overall deliciousness. And while I typically use red snapper, you can also swap in fresh halibut, tilapia, bay scallops or another favorite fish. Also, if you're squeamish about using raw fish, you can easily make it with pre-cooked (steamed or boiled) seafood, and it will still come out super refreshing.

