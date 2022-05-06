Joy Bauer makes zucchini-carrot waffles with spicy maple syrup for Mother's Day

Attention Mother's Day home chefs: These recipes are terrific options if you're looking to shower someone you love with Mother's Day yumminess — whether she prefers sweet, savory … or spiked, like me. Wishing all of the moms and mom-figures a wonderful holiday celebration!

Brunch is synonymous with mimosas, but this twist on the classic can pass for dessert, too. It's sinfully sweet, playfully bubbly, and it becomes more delicious as the sorbet mingles and melts into the Champagne. It's like a slushy for adults. The best part? The recipe requires only two ingredients — frozen fruit and Champagne. Plus, there's not a drop of added sugar. It's also easy to transform this spiked sorbet sipper into a booze-free beverage by swapping Champagne for your favorite fruit juice or flavored sparkling water.

One more suggestion: Sometimes I toss about five mint leaves into the blender along with the frozen fruit and Champagne for a minty-fresh, cooling mimosa. It's a nice way to level up the flavor. This recipe makes about 1½ cups of sorbet and each glass requires less than 1/4 cup, which means they'll be plenty leftover to stash in the freezer for when a sorbet craving calls!

My zucchini-carrot waffles (with or without the spicy maple syrup) is a recipe you will love a whole brunch! The waffles are moist and flavorful, and the grated veggies lend a colorful confetti that brings a sense of celebration to each bite. The fresh herbs steal the show, and you can use whatever aromatic green gems tickle your taste buds. And while I highly recommend drizzling my Sriracha maple syrup over the top — which fills each pocket with addictive sweet heat — you can also opt for plain maple syrup or a dollop of yogurt.

