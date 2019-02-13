Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 13, 2019, 2:53 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By TODAY

Calling all home chefs!

Joy Bauer's looking for the most creative and healthy recipe.

The winner and a guest will fly round-trip to Napa Valley, California, for two nights to attend the fifth annual Yountville Live experience.

The trip includes live performances and award-winning chefs for a weekend of delicious wine and food.

We only ask that the recipe is healthy and Joy-approved!

Last year's winner made veggie-stuffed zucchini boats.

Some of this year's finalists will appear on our show, and the winner will make the recipe for us live.

You must be at least 21 years old and available to travel Mar. 15-17.

Fill out the information below, and upload a photo of your final dish with the recipe instructions.

Entries close Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. EST.