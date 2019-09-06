The kiddos are going back to school, which means it's back to homework, hectic schedules and grumbling tummies. Well, hopefully you can avoid the latter with some of my favorite dishes that are healthy and kids-of-all-ages approved.

You'll score an A+ in nutrition with these tasty treats that make a great breakfast or snack.

Who says nachos have to be savory or spicy? This fruity version is packed with nutritious ingredients (and plenty of fiber) to keep your little ones feeling full and focused during their morning routine. Serve a batch for breakfast or as an afternoon snack, and watch 'em disappear.

Joy is obsessed with this recipe and so are her kids! It's perfect for an after-school snack, an energy boost before a sporting event or a weekend slumber party. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

I'm obsessed with this simple recipe and my kids flip for it, too. I wasn't sure what to call it because it tastes like a sweet, rich peanut butter–coconut cookie dough, but it has a thinner dip-like consistency. It's perfect for an after-school snack, an energy boost before a sporting event or a weekend slumber party. If you have family members with nut allergies, simply swap in sunflower butter. I like to serve it with sliced apples, bananas and whole strawberries for dunking, but you can certainly choose your own dippers. It'll keep in the fridge (in a sealed container) for up to three weeks.

Get the recipe here.

Instead of slurping on packaged, refined noodles that are sky-high in sodium (sorry ramen!), try this better-for-you version. This two-ingredient recipe is simple enough to be made in a cozy dorm room. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

My reliable sources (aka my amazing kids Jesse, Cole and Ayden Jane) told me that that college students absolutely love — and practically live on — ramen. Here's an alternative: Instead of slurping on packaged, refined noodles that are sky-high in sodium (sorry ramen!), try my better-for-you version. This two-ingredient recipe is simple enough to be made in a cozy dorm room! Simply heat up store-bought vegetable or chicken broth, and then add a mound of spiralized zucchini noodles (aka zoodles). Let the zucchini simmer in the broth until they're slightly soft and flavorful. This is the best way to satisfy a ramen craving and get some great nutrients, too.

Get the recipe here.

For delicious recipes, follow Joy on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and check out her upcoming kids' book, "Yummy Yoga."

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.